Clicks26
en.news

New Bishop: There Are Many Reasons to Abolish Celibacy

Newly appointed Bishop Josef Marketz of Gurk-Klagenfurt, Austria, has declared that he is "in favour of abolishing priestly celibacy."

In an interview with the Kleine Zeitung (December 7) he explain that he is not against celibacy "because every man absolutely needs a woman next to him".

But: "I see the loneliness of many old priests whose own family is often no longer there."

For Marketz, there are many reasons to get rid of priestly celibacy.

Picture: Josef Marketz, © Pressefoto Katholische Kirche Kärnten, #newsUkvyrzopkf

  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up