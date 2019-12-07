New Bishop: There Are Many Reasons to Abolish Celibacy

Picture: Josef Marketz, © Pressefoto Katholische Kirche Kärnten, #newsUkvyrzopkf

Newly appointed Bishop Josef Marketz of Gurk-Klagenfurt, Austria, has declared that he is "in favour of abolishing priestly celibacy."In an interview with the Kleine Zeitung (December 7) he explain that he is not against celibacy "because every man absolutely needs a woman next to him".But: "I see the loneliness of many old priests whose own family is often no longer there."For Marketz, there are many reasons to get rid of priestly celibacy.