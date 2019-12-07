Apostolic Visitation Against Bishop, One Month After He Rejected Altar Girls

Francis will slam San Luis Diocese, Argentina, with his "mercy."
On December 5, San Luis Bishop Pedro Daniel Martínez, 63, was informed that Francis ordered an Apostolic Visitation to his diocese from December 10 to 13 (announcement below). It will be carried out by Maldonado-Punta del Este Bishop Milton Luis Tróccolli Cebedio, 55, Uruguay.
In July 2014, as a Montevideo auxiliary bishop, Tróccolli was closely involved in the Apostolic Visitation in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, which ended with the removal of the excellent Bishop Rogelio Livieres in September 2014.
Martínez is one of the few good Argentinian bishops. Only one month ago, he published a decree forbidding altar girls.
No reason was given for the visitation that was announced to Bishop Martínez only days before it will start.
Picture: Pedro Daniel Martínez, #newsAulkqtyjeg
Clicks214
- Report
Social networks