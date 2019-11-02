Bishop with Backbone: No Altar-Girls in San Luis, Argentina

San Luis Bishop Pedro Daniel Martínez, 63, resisted pressure to introduce altar-girls.He published a November 1 decree ordering his priests to maintain the liturgical rule of accepting only boys for the service at the altar.In the decree’s article 4, Bishop Martinez rejects any contrary custom. Some of his priests had attempted to introduce altar-girls.In the forward-looking diocese, Holy Communion must be given on the tongue. The sacrilegious Communion in the hand is forbidden.