Cardinal: Footnote in Querida Amazonia Quotes Canon Law Selectively

Footnote 136 in Querida Amazonia misquotes Church law, Cardinal Paul Josef Cordes wrote (CatholicNewsAgency.com, February 28).

The footnote says that, “it is possible that, due to a lack of priests, a bishop can entrust “participation in the exercise of the pastoral care of a parish… to a deacon, to another person who is not a priest, or to a community of persons” (Code of Canon Law, 517 §2).”

Cordes stresses that the quote omits the phrase which requires the bishop to appoint a priest in charge of the pastoral care.

Canon Law 517 §2 states in full:

“If, because of a lack of priests, the diocesan bishop has decided that participation in the exercise of the pastoral care of a parish is to be entrusted to a deacon, to another person who is not a priest, or to a community of persons, he is to appoint some priest who, provided with the powers and faculties of a pastor, is to direct the pastoral care.“

Picture: Paul Josef Cordes, © Karl-Michael Soemer , CC BY-SA, #newsGbklcyigqg

