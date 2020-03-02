Nun Criticises Vatican’s Approach to Contemplative Life

An anonymous contemplative nun writes on AldoMariaValli.it (February 11) that in the last fifty years the number of sisters and nuns has decreased by half.
Vatican Instructions asks cloistered nuns to open up to “the poor and refugees.” The nun speaks of a “euthanasia of the monasteries."
She calls the Vatican document Cor orans "suffocating" and "impracticable."
Sister Giuseppina Fragrasso, the Vice-President of a Vatican Secretariat established to assist nuns, praised in November 2018 those contemplative monasteries who send cloistered nuns to refresher courses or who promote catechesis. She criticised monasteries where “habits prevail that have become established over time.”
For her, the monasteries who have preserved the contemplative life "no longer have anything contemplative or compelling."
