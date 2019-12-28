Clicks262
Bishops: Nearly Half Of Hungary's Population Erased By Abortion

The Hungarian Bishop’s Conference published on December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents, a pastoral letter calling on the Church and the society to reiterate the Church’s teaching that life begins at conception.

The bishops beg that “God’s teaching may be heard and become a blessing for the world.”

They further note that since introducing abortion in Hungary by the Communist Regime (1956) “six million of our compatriots have not been born” [=killed] due to abortion.

The bishops stress that this is “almost as many lives as the children born in Hungary in the same amount of time”.
Lalanz
George Soros home town, I wonder why?
