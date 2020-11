“Human Fraternity”: Francis Phones Grand Imam

“I was pleased to speak over the phone yesterday with my brother @Pontifex ,” Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of al-Azhar, wrote on Twitter.com (November 20).Shortly before, Francis had tweeted, “A pleasure to speak by phone yesterday with my brother @alimamaltayeb.”Both reaffirmed their support to “human fraternity” to erase “violence, discrimination and hatred in the name of religion.”However, “human fraternity” seems to have little impact on how Francis treats 88-years-old Cardinal Zen or the victims of his “mercy.”