Bishop Joins Monastery: “I Will Try to Live As a Monk"

Massa Carrara-Pontremoli Bishop Giovanni Santucci , 71, Italy, resigned on January 15 for health reasons.In a letter to the faithful, he writes about his eleven years as a bishop, “They have not been easy. So many difficult situations, so many disastrous events, so many problems, but we coped with it all.”Santucci will now join the Subiaco Abbey “where I will try to simply live the life of a monk.”The abbey was founded by Saint Benedict of Nursia (+547). It is located near Rome and is part of the Subiaco Congregation, a grouping of 64 male and 54 female Benedictine monasteries on five continents.