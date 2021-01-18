Bishop Joins Monastery: “I Will Try to Live As a Monk"

Massa Carrara-Pontremoli Bishop Giovanni Santucci, 71, Italy, resigned on January 15 for health reasons.
In a letter to the faithful, he writes about his eleven years as a bishop, “They have not been easy. So many difficult situations, so many disastrous events, so many problems, but we coped with it all.”
Santucci will now join the Subiaco Abbey “where I will try to simply live the life of a monk.”
The abbey was founded by Saint Benedict of Nursia (+547). It is located near Rome and is part of the Subiaco Congregation, a grouping of 64 male and 54 female Benedictine monasteries on five continents.
