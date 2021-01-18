Benedict XVI Is “Informed” By the Oligarchs

Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, Benedict XVI's brother, made himself felt in some way during Christmas, the first after his death, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told VaticanNews.com (January 14) on Thursday while Benedict was receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.“We have listened several times to CDs, not only to Bach's Christmas Oratorio, but also to concerts with Christmas carols, performed by the Regensburger Domspatzen, the choir that Georg Ratzinger directed.”According to Gänswein, Benedict feels the Lord's consolation “in the certainty” that his brother “now lives in His embrace.”Since Covid-19, the number of visits has greatly diminished but “we continue to go out to the Vatican Gardens every afternoon, despite the cold.” Benedict also follows “the news that reaches us on [the oligarchs’] television.”“Every day I celebrate Mass and he concelebrates seated,” Gänswein explained, “We have prepared enlarged texts for his daily prayer so that he can better follow the Liturgy of the Hours.”