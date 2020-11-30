19 People Sentenced after Benedict XVI’s World Meeting of Families

The extra cost paid for the 2006 Valencia World Meeting of Families, Spain, at which Benedict XVI participated, amounted to €3.2 million, according to the 556-page ruling of a Madrid court.
19 of the 23 defendants were therefore condemned to prison sentences of up to 15 years. They illegaly received through the Grupo Correa the allocation of the event’s screens and loudspeakers for an excessive price, and also collected money through false invoices.
The leader of the plot, Francisco Correa, was sentenced to 13 years and 7 months in prison; his right-hand man, Pablo Crespo, received 15 years and 5 months.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsKcnsxpxzlb
