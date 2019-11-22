Cardinal Sarah: “Vatican Not Syncretistic”, “Follow The Bishops”

“Syncretism is not a project of the Vatican,” Cardinal Robert Sarah claimed at a book presentation in Weltenburg Abbey, Germany, (November 21).He denied that the Vatican wants to merge Christianity and Islam and create a “world religion.”However, Sarah believes that the United Nations "look for a universal teaching without dogma,” but cannot proof this as there are no documents.Sarah replied to the question what lay faithful should do in the present Church confusion, “You have to follow your bishops.”He added that this rule does not apply “if someone declares a different doctrine” [which among German bishops is the rule].