Incompetence Reigns: New Cardinals for the Vatican Bank

Francis named the Curia Cardinals Tagle, 63, and Krajewski, 56, and L’Aquila Cardinal Petrocchi, 72, into the powerful five-members Cardinals’ Commission for the Vatican Bank.None of them has any competence in the field. Francis confirmed retired Curia Cardinal Santos Abril y Castelló, 85, and ailing Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, 75, while kicking out Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 65, Toronto Cardinal Thomas Christopher Collins, 73, and Zagreb Cardinal Josip Bozanic, 71.The changes were made on September 21 but published only now but only now discovered on the website of the Vatican Bank.