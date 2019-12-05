Cardinal Sarah: Where Confusion Reigns, God Cannot Live We bishops, priests and faithful are responsible for the de-Christianization of the West, Cardinal Robert Sarah said during a November 9th … More

We bishops, priests and faithful are responsible for the de-Christianization of the West, Cardinal Robert Sarah said during a November 9th conference in Milan, Italy. He quoted the French author George Bernanos who criticised that "we continue repeating that the world is de-christianised.” However, Bernanos stressed that the world has never received Christ, rather WE received Christ for the world. Therefore de-Christianization means that God withdraws from our hearts. Quote, “WE are de-christianising ourselves.”



God Is Side-Lined



Cardinal Sarah noticed that instead of thinking about God and the Faith, we spend a lot of time promoting homosexuality, immigrants, dialogue, environment, socio-economic and political issues. Yet God is side-lined.



West Commits Suicide



Sarah stresses that in the history of the world, there has never been a civilization that has legalized abortion, euthanasia or demolished the family in such a measure, as the West does today. His conclusion, “The modern world is in a crisis that mortally threatens its future and the survival of humanity.”



Diagnosis: Madness



The Cardinal asks how we arrived at – quote – “such madness.” His answer: “because we overwhelmingly rejected God” and because “man has taken the place of God.” He gives an example of today’s madness: “While we fight genital mutilation everywhere, an inhuman practice widespread in some countries, we are simultaneously legalizing the mutilation of people who want to change their sex in the West.”



Church Engulfed in Confusion



The spiritual collapse, the confusion in the doctrinal and moral teaching of the Church and the erosion of the Christian faith have for Sarah purely Western origins. He asks how we can accept that episcopal conferences contradict each other? Quote: “Where confusion reigns, God cannot live!”