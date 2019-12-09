“All Darkness” – Unknown Revelations of Padre Pio Tempi di Maria, a respected Gloria.tv user, published on Italian Gloria.tv some unknown revelations of Padre Pio referring to impeccable sources. … More

“All Darkness” – Unknown Revelations of Padre Pio



Tempi di Maria, a respected Gloria.tv user, published on Italian Gloria.tv some unknown revelations of Padre Pio referring to impeccable sources. Padre Pio was made a saint by John Paul II in 2002. One revelation, Padre Pio made in 1968, only month before the start of the 1968 Student Protests. Padre Pio was after Holy Hour as usual on the veranda of the Capuchine monastery in San Giovanni Rotondo together with his spiritual sons and daughters for a short meeting.



We Cannot Say Anything



The spiritual sons and daughters were talking about the outcome of the Second Vatican Council, and were exposing different opinions and expectations. The post-conciliar euphory was running high. Strangely, Padre Pio did not intervene in the discussions as he would usually have done, although the group expected it. Eventually, he turned to a layman next to him and whispered something in his ear. He told him - quote, “All is darkness, but we cannot say anything and therefore we keep quiet.”



Demons



In another instance, Padre Pio spoke about the power of the demons. He said that if all demons would materialize in a surface as small as the eye of a needle, they would darken the sun, because they are so many.



Disgraceful Century



Another time, according to Tempo di Maria, Padre Pio told his spiritual sons and daughters, “You couldn't have been born in a century more disgraceful than this.” During another meeting he added, “I would like to die, in order not to see what will happen.”