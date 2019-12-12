Clicks66
Sexual Revolution: The Facts Are On the Table
kirkdurston.com presented the famous 600-page “Sex and Culture” by Oxford social anthropologist J.D. Unwin, not a believer, who examined the data from 86 societies and civilizations. Unwin wanted to see if there is a relationship between sexual freedom and the flourishing of cultures. The book was published in 1936.
Unwin found that increased sexual constraints always led to increased flourishing of a culture. Conversely, increased sexual freedom always led to the collapse of a culture three generations later. His data revealed that the single most important correlation with the flourishing of a culture was whether pre-nuptial chastity was required or not.
The highest flourishing cultures require pre-nuptial chastity coupled with “absolute monogamy”. Developped cultures that retained this combination for at least three generations exceeded all other cultures in every area, including literature, art, science, furniture, architecture, engineering, and agriculture. When strict prenuptial chastity was abandoned, then monogamy, the believe in one God, and rational thinking disappeared within three generations.
Unwin also observed the consequences of total sexual freedom. A culture embracing it would degenerate within three generations to the lowest state of flourishing. Unwin describes it as “inert” and at a “dead level of conception.” Such a culture is characterized by people who have little interest in much else other than their own wants and needs. At this level, the culture is usually conquered or taken over by another culture with greater social energy.
