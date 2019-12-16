Francis at the Jesuits Praising “Dialogue”, Speaking about “Devil” Francis used his 50th priestly jubilee, last Friday, in order to visit the Jesuit Generalate near the Vatican and to promote a … More

Francis used his 50th priestly jubilee, last Friday, in order to visit the Jesuit Generalate near the Vatican and to promote a recent edition of writings of the rather obscure Argentinean Jesuit Father Miguel Ángel Fiorito who died in 2005. Francis presented Fiorito as a – quote – “master of dialogue” and presented himself as Fiorito’s disciple although he doesn’t have much time for “dialogue”.



Don’t Talk with the Devil



Francis said that one teaching of Fiorito remained very much impressed on him - quote: “there is no dialogue with the devil. Jesus never dialogued with the devil. He answered him with three verses from the Bible, and then chased him away. Never. There is no dialogue with the devil.” This is likely the answer to the question why Francis never answered the Dubia cardinals or Whistle-Blower Carlo Maria Viganó.



Embarrassing Devil



During his presentation, Francis spoke three times about the devil and six times about satan. To his left was his friend, the General of the Jesuits, Father Arturo Sosa, who made himself a name by denying the existence of the devil and calling the devil – quote – “only symbolic”, “not a person” and only a “way to implement evil”. One wanders therefore, who was fooling whom.



Nephew of Francis Speaks



The five volumes of the writings of Father Fiorito were published by Jesuit Father José Luis Narvaja who was also present on the panel. He started his address with the words “Dear Uncle Jorge and Pope Francis.” Father Narvaja’s late mother Marta Regina was a sister of Francis. She died in July 2007.