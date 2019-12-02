Schönborn: Homosexuals and High Volée Are "At Home" in Vienna Cathedral On Saturday evening, Vienna Cardinal Schönborn presided for the third time in his cathedral over a homosex concert featuring … More

Schönborn: Homosexuals and High Volée Are "At Home" in Vienna Cathedral



On Saturday evening, Vienna Cardinal Schönborn presided for the third time in his cathedral over a homosex concert featuring infamous Austrian gay activists like Gery Keszler and Conchita Wurst. According to KathPress.at, Schönborn did not welcome the militant homosexuals as guests, but said that – quote: "In this cathedral, we are all at home". He added that God wants no one to feel excluded. Nevertheless, the doors of the cathedral were guarded. Only people with a ticket had access to it.



Priests Have to Hide from Schönborn



In the cold, outside the cathedral, over one hundred Catholics prayed the full rosary to atone for Schönborn's homosex show. The event was organized by Pachamama-remover Alexander Tschugguel. In an introduction he mentioned that many priests were present at the prayer. However, he announced that he would lead the prayer because the Church is going through difficult times and a rosary should be led by a lay person, obviously because a priest would risk retaliation. Tschugguel’s German address is available on Gloria.tv.



The Homosex Show Is Not About Money, But About Blasphemy



Tschugguel criticised the use of churches as event halls and explained that this applies all the more to a cathedral and to events with a homosex context. He pointed out that last year the same event raised only 65,000 euros therefore the excuse is wrong that the cathedral would have a special impact as a venue. Quote: "Every benefit gala that takes place in a larger hotel usually makes more money."



Young People May Soothes God's Wrath



Christian Zeitz of the Vienna Academic Association criticised in front of Gloria.tv that the host Schönborn was promoting sexual hedonism and cultural homosexualism. Zeitz hopes that the rosary of atonement, prayed by young people, will prevent the Lord from punishing us all “because of the desecration of the cathedral".



A Courageous Young Man



One of those who prayed the rosary approached the homosex activist Gery Keszler at the entrance to St. Stephen's Cathedral. He asked him if he could give him a small brochure. Keszler was surprised and agreed. He received the brochure "Is there a true religion?” published by the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X.