What will make the Antichrist so Deceptive?

A Pentecost Homily About the Antichrist



On May 19, 1861, Father Frederick Faber of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri preached a Pentecost sermon on the Church. In it, he touched upon the deceptions that would accompany the Antichrist and his wicked works. According to Matthew, this deception would be so great as to deceive, if possible, even the elect.



The Danger from Within



Father Faber explained what will render the infernal deceit so powerful and convincing by pointing to the dangers from within. Quote, “We must be upon our guard even against Catholic books, periodicals, journals, and pamphlets, however specious they may be.”



The Good Men Will Do the Work of the Antichrist



Father explained it like this: We must remember, that if all good men were on one side, and all bad men on the other, there would be no danger of any one, least of all the elect, being deceived. He went on saying that it will be the good men, those who used to be good, who will do the work of the Antichrist, and to crucify afresh the Lord whom they profess to love. Faber insisted that in the last days deceitfulness arises from good men being on the wrong side.



The Creator of “Faith of Our Fathers”



Father Frederick Faber died in 1863. He studied in Oxford and became an enthusiastic follower of John Henry Newman. First, he was ordained for the Church of England but later became a Catholic and an Oratorian like Newman. He was also a poet and wrote the famous hymn “Faith of Our Fathers.”