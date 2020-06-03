Archbishop Turns Communion in the Hand Into New Super-Dogma

Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi, Alabama, openly threatened priests who distribute Holy Communion properly [on the tongue],“If any priest cannot follow archdiocesan regulations, it will be necessary for him to refrain from the celebration of public Masses,” Rodi wrote in a May 20 letter obtained by LifeSiteNews.com. This means that Communion in the hand has become a new super-dogma. For Rodi, it is "the only way."In Mobile Archdiocese, restricted public masses began on May 12. Snitches had complained about priests who were not distant enough when distributing Communion and did not disinfect their hands after touching someone.Medically, the form of distribution Holy Communion doesn't make any difference because the coronavirus is transmitted via aerosol.