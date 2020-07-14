Francis’ Curia Reform Signed: How Francis Will Get Rid of Cardinal Sarah

Francis has signed the constitution Praedicate Evangelium about the Roman Curia, La-Croix.com (July 10) reports.
The draft was completed more than a year ago and sent to the bishops’ conferences. Currently, the definitive text is being translated.
The publication will come with a massive personnel shake-up as “more than two-dozen” [?] Rome-based cardinals will be sent into retirement, La-Croix.com writes.
Among them are cardinals over 75 like Ouellet, 76 (Bishops), Sarah, 75 (Liturgy), Sandri, 76 (Oriental Churches), Versaldi, 77 (Education) and Stella, 78 (Clergy).
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsNxcodeoccf
