Reelected President On His Knees

After being reelected with a thin majority (51,2%), Polish President Andrzej Duda prayed on July 13 to the Black Madonna in Częstochowa.Duda thanked Our Lady and prayed for Poland and for himself. He called the national shrine a holy and important place.In 2015, while kneeling after having received Holy Communion at a big Mass, Duda noticed a consecrated host that was blown away by the wind. He jumped up, grabbed it and brought it to the altar (Video below). His wife, Agata Kornhauser, is the daughter of a half-jewish father.