Zen About Parolin: “He is A Liar”

Cardinal Parolin’s October 3 speech in which he claimed that the Vatican's 2018 China deal was approved under Benedict XVI, was “sickening,” Hong Kong Cardinal Zen writes on his blog (October 7).
This is Zen's second rejection of Parolin's claim. “Parolin knows he is lying, he knows that I know he is a liar, he knows that I will tell everyone that he is a liar, so in addition to being cheeky, he is also bold,” Zen insists.
However, he doesn't expect the “sweetest, most gentle Benedict” to come out to deny Parolin's lie.
Picture: Pietro Parolin, © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsHocncmluoy
Clicks70
- Report
Social networks