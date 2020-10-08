Clicks70
en.news
1

Zen About Parolin: “He is A Liar”

Cardinal Parolin’s October 3 speech in which he claimed that the Vatican's 2018 China deal was approved under Benedict XVI, was “sickening,” Hong Kong Cardinal Zen writes on his blog (October 7).

This is Zen's second rejection of Parolin's claim. “Parolin knows he is lying, he knows that I know he is a liar, he knows that I will tell everyone that he is a liar, so in addition to being cheeky, he is also bold,” Zen insists.

However, he doesn't expect the “sweetest, most gentle Benedict” to come out to deny Parolin's lie.

Picture: Pietro Parolin, © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsHocncmluoy

  • Report

  • Social networks

Tesa
  • Report
China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up