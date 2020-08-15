Doubts About “Abuse” Accusations Against Father Finet

Relatives of Father Georges Finet (+1990) and over one hundred pupils from the school founded by him in Châteauneuf-de-Galaure, France, defend the co-founder of the Foyers de Charité (Rfi.fr, August 14).
They addressed individually the Church in July, asking for more transparency in the inquiry against him.
In May, unspecific “abuses” allegations had been made against Finet who is accused without being able to defend himself or being defended by others.
The pupils say that they were asked to give witness but wonder whether they have been “unknowingly turned into victims.” They ask for the full report and for the 143 testimonies which were collected but never received a response. The report has been kept secret quoting “respect for the anonymity of the witnesses.”
A secret commission, hired by the Foyers de Charité accused Finet of “seriously deviant" behaviour.
An official synthesis of the inquiry conducted among former students speaks neither of “sexual abuse” nor of “fondling” but only of "touching the body" in areas like "neck, breasts, chest, sternum, back, arms, buttocks, thighs, and knees."
However, the group asks, “Has buttoning an apron been turned into fondling?”
