Ex-Homosexual Voris Becomes Victim of His Hatred: Smears Catholic Group Founded By Holocaust Survivor

ChurchMilitant.com's Michael Voris hatred against the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) equals the hatred of the oligarch and pro-gay media.On August 12, Voris was asked on social media to whom PiusX Bishop Bernard Fellay is accountable. Voris, unable to control his hatred, bellowed like Hitler: “the Nazi Party Headquarters.” He called the PiusX faithful “Nazi Pedophile followers.”Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre is a holocaust survivor. His father René was beaten to death in the National Socialist concentration camp Sonnenburg on 4 March 1944. His body was never recovered. It's not uncommon that modern-day Nazis call their critics "Nazis."