It's Apostasy, Not Schism – Cardinal Burke

The present Church does find herself in apostasy from the Faith - not in schism, Cardinal Raymond Burke told TheWandererPress.com (January 17).Bishops, priests and laypeople “have effectively abandoned the Catholic Faith by espousing teachings and practices that are contrary to the Deposit of Faith”, he added.Burke criticises “the silence of so many cardinals and bishops” who should defend the Faith “vocally” because in the Church's tremendous confusion and growing division it “can never be right” to remain silent.