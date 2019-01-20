Clicks206
Bishop Celebrates TV Gym Hall Eucharist
Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler, Austria, a hard-core modernist, presided on January 20 for the German State broadcaster ZDF a New Rite Eucharist in the gym hall of a sisters’ grammar school.
At the offertory the upper school pupils were given the microphone and commented that they were "setting the table”.
Later on, they distributed Communion to each other (video below).
#newsWvuvfopejn
