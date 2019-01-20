Language
Bishop Celebrates TV Gym Hall Eucharist

Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler, Austria, a hard-core modernist, presided on January 20 for the German State broadcaster ZDF a New Rite Eucharist in the gym hall of a sisters’ grammar school.

At the offertory the upper school pupils were given the microphone and commented that they were "setting the table”.

Later on, they distributed Communion to each other (video below).

mattsixteen24
They will not let go of their evil 60s hippy garbage. Leading souls to hell.
