Consistory: More Hardcore Modernists in June?

The semi-official IlSismografo blog, referring to „rather authoritative“ sources, writes that Pope Francis will create new cardinals in June or, less likely, in November.
Portuguese sources write the Portugal born Archbishop José Tolentino de Mendonça, a hardcore modernist, whom Francis made the librarian of the Holy Roman Church, will be among the elect.
Mendonça has been publicly accused to be a homosexual.
In interviews, he morally whitewashed homosexual acts, claimed that abortion is a right, and suggested that Christ did not establish rules. In 2018 he preached the Lenten retreat of the Roman Curia.
Pope Francis has a history of supporting people involved in homosexual scandals.
Tolentino's predecessor, Archbishop Jean-Louis Bruguès, never became a cardinal, likely because he was „too Catholic.“
57 of the now active cardinals were created by Francis, 44 by Benedict XVI and 19 by John Paul II.
Picture: José Tolentino de Mendonça, © António0196. CC BY-SA, #newsZhavwtqeti
Clicks25
- Report
Social networks
The more hardcore modernists the more probable is that material schism in Church will formalize.