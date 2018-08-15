Language
Clicks
140
en.news 3 1

The Cardinals Have Been Asked to Admonish Confused Francis

In an unprecedented move, 45 Catholic academics and clergy have signed an Appeal to the Cardinals, urging them to tell Pope Francis that he must teach the true Catholic doctrine concerning capital punishment.

The appeal follows an addition to the Catechism of the Catholic Church announced by Francis on August 2.

The confusingly worded addition has been understood to say that capital punishment is intrinsically immoral. Such a claim runs contrary to the Bible and the Church's teaching.

Catholics hold that the Pope has no right to invent new doctrines, or to contradict the Church's teaching.

The petition reminds the cardinals that they have a serious obligation to warn Francis to withdraw the offending paragraph, and that he must not "adulterate the word of God".

It does not insist that capital punishment must always be used in practice for the worst crimes, since this is a matter which Catholics may freely debate, rather it insists on the legitimacy of the death penalty in principle.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsWnckjdmrhg
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Prayhard
Pope St Pius V had a few hanged after a fair trial.
Like
More
AlexBKaiser
Christ Jesus imposed Capital Punishment on Pedophiles in the clergy when He said: It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around "their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble." Luke 17:2
Like
More
Prayhard likes this. 
Prayhard
Sound of crickets, according to Rosica what matters now is the word of Frank, not the Word of God, and the teachings of His undoubted pastors.
Like
More