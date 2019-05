Francis "Lost Memory", Blasphemes God Who "Wants Transsexuals That Way"

Televisa

"About McCarrick I knew nothing, of course, nothing, nothing," Pope Francis lied into the cameras of Mexican(May 28).Earlier this year, modernist Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, was condemned without a trial of unspecified "abuses."270 days ago, whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò stated that he had informed Francis on June 23, 2013 about McCarrick.Now, Francis protests that "I don't remember" this meeting and its explosive content , calling Viganò at this point only "the one who said." Francis has a long history of lying in public. He says that he kept silent for so long because "the Lord taught us that way and I follow it."Confronted with the Zanchetta case , an Argentinean bishop, accused of homosexual abuses, and promoted and protected by Francis, he answered with a torrent of words calling Zanchetta's promotion to the Vatican a “parking” in Italy.Speaking about transvestites, Francis said that he would tell them “the truth” which he formulates like this: “God wants you that way, settle it with God.”Francis regretted his August 2016 statement that children with homosexual problems should be sent to a psychiatrist. Twisting his words he claims that he meant that they should be sent to a “professional” to examine whether they indeed have a homosexual tendency.