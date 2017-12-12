Secret Trial: Cardinal Pell Fighting Corrupt Australian Justice System

Cardinal George Pell, 76, will face a four-week pre-trial hearing in March to determine whether he should stand trial for [bogus] abuse accusations levelled against him. The complainants will be allowed to make their controversial claims secretly from a remote witness facility by video link.Pell’s lawyer Robert Richter charges between $6000 and $12,000 per day which means that this trial alone will cost the Cardinal between $120,000 and $240,000. Defending one's innocence is very costly in Australia.