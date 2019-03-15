Cardinal Tweets: “Being a Woman Is Terribly Difficult”

“Being a woman is a terribly difficult trade since it consists principally of dealings with men (Joseph Conrad),” Curia Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi tweeted on the Socialist International Women’s Day (March 8).Opposing the sexes against each other is the basic principle of feminism. On February 19 Ravasi tweeted another controversial statement:“To put truth before the person is the essence of blasphemy (Simone Weil).” But how could a person be approached if not with truth?