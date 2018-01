Cardinal Signs Statement Against Amoris Laetitia

Profession of Immutable Truths about Sacramental Marriage

Cardinal Janis Pujats, the former Archbishop of Riga, Latvia, joined five bishops in signing the issued by three Kazakhstan bishops and two Italian archbishops.The document accuses Pope Francis of causing “rampant confusion” concerning marriage and Holy Communion.Pujats is a representative of Francis' beloved "peripheries". Most of his live as a priest he has spent under Communist persecution.