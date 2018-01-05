Language
Cardinal Signs Statement Against Amoris Laetitia

Cardinal Janis Pujats, the former Archbishop of Riga, Latvia, joined five bishops in signing the Profession of Immutable Truths about Sacramental Marriage issued by three Kazakhstan bishops and two Italian archbishops.

The document accuses Pope Francis of causing “rampant confusion” concerning marriage and Holy Communion.

Pujats is a representative of Francis' beloved "peripheries". Most of his live as a priest he has spent under Communist persecution.

Picture: Janis Pujats, © Maliepa, Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsJtcepeunjv
Dr Stuart Reiss
Schneider is certainly in the periphery...heck he's now verging on the out cast......
Like
More
BrTomFordeOFMCap
Dr Stuart Reiss I am tempted to sugges that being in Kazakstan the most they can do to Bp Schneiders is promote him but one never knows. Perhaps when the next Pope arrives.....
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Jim Dorchak
Off with his head!
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
@BrTomFordeOFMCap its safe to say schneider wont get a red hat in this papacy.........
Like
More
BrTomFordeOFMCap likes this.
Jim Dorchak likes this.
Tesa
They say the Pope's "reading". He wrote it. So he isn't confused what he intended it to mean.
Like
More
Joseph a' Christian likes this.
DefendTruth
It shows more clearly the 'divide' (Schism?) which is finally becoming apparent.
Like
More
Jim Dorchak likes this.
BrTomFordeOFMCap
Dr Stuart Reiss Yes many of the signatories are retired. There is little that can be done to them. It will be interesting to see if Bishop Schneider is moved.
Like
More
Jim Dorchak likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Rafał_Ovile mentioned this post in Cardinal Signs Statement Against Amoris Laetitia.
aderito
another courageous Cardinal ,God bless him
Like
More
Jim Dorchak likes this.
Rafał_Ovile likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Key word is Former
Like
More
Jim Dorchak likes this.
DefendTruth likes this.