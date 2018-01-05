Clicks1.6K
Cardinal Signs Statement Against Amoris Laetitia
Cardinal Janis Pujats, the former Archbishop of Riga, Latvia, joined five bishops in signing the Profession of Immutable Truths about Sacramental Marriage issued by three Kazakhstan bishops and two Italian archbishops.
The document accuses Pope Francis of causing “rampant confusion” concerning marriage and Holy Communion.
Pujats is a representative of Francis' beloved "peripheries". Most of his live as a priest he has spent under Communist persecution.
Picture: Janis Pujats, © Maliepa, Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsJtcepeunjv
The document accuses Pope Francis of causing “rampant confusion” concerning marriage and Holy Communion.
Pujats is a representative of Francis' beloved "peripheries". Most of his live as a priest he has spent under Communist persecution.
Picture: Janis Pujats, © Maliepa, Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsJtcepeunjv