Francis Quips, “I Am The Devil”

Before the beginning of his Apostolic journey to Lithuania on September 22 Pope Francis greeting journalists and was presented with a book about John Paul II (+2005).

Francis admitted that his reputation pales compared to the one of John Paul II quipping: “John Paul II was a saint, I am the devil."

Seidenspinner
He was fishing for a compliment, and he got it. The reported told him he was a saint
De Profundis
To pious ears this sounds scandalous.
St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis
We all knew that
