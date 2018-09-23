Clicks188
Francis Quips, “I Am The Devil”
Before the beginning of his Apostolic journey to Lithuania on September 22 Pope Francis greeting journalists and was presented with a book about John Paul II (+2005).
Francis admitted that his reputation pales compared to the one of John Paul II quipping: “John Paul II was a saint, I am the devil."
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTrxruxuhse
