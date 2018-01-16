Pope Francis Not Welcome in Argentina?

Pope Francis’ left-wing mouthpieces in Argentina who stir up political controversy, are the reason why Francis would encounter opposition during a visit in his home-country.One of Francis’ agitators is Juan Grabois (34), the son of an historic Peronist leader and left-wing activist. According to Sandro Magister he is “a figure so close to Bergoglio as to make one think that his every word in effect reflects the pope’s real political thought.”Francis even appointed Grabois as a consultant to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace. In Argentina his incendiary words against the Macri government are promptly attributed to Bergoglio.For Francis’ trip to Chile Grabois organized a transport of five hundred left-wingers who will sit in the first row of a Mass Francis will celebrate on January 17 in Temuco, Chile. After the Mass, Francis will have lunch with some of them.