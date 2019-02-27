Clicks249
Rolling Eyes: Curia Cardinal Condemns Burke and Brandmüller
Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education, has condemned the Open Letter of Cardinals Burke and Brandmüller in which they point to the “plague of the homosexual agenda” inside the Church.
Versaldi told InfoVaticana.com (February 23) that this letter is “useless” and “not very sensible”.
The article adds that Versaldi “rolled his eyes”.
Versaldi belongs together with the Cardinals Parolin, Calcagno and Bertello to the group of prelates who successfully blocked Cardinal Pell's financial reform.
Picture: Giuseppe Versaldi, © Sulbud, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsFdezuqiuxr
Versaldi told InfoVaticana.com (February 23) that this letter is “useless” and “not very sensible”.
The article adds that Versaldi “rolled his eyes”.
Versaldi belongs together with the Cardinals Parolin, Calcagno and Bertello to the group of prelates who successfully blocked Cardinal Pell's financial reform.
Picture: Giuseppe Versaldi, © Sulbud, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsFdezuqiuxr