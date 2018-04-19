Clicks4
German Bishops: Pope Francis Is Fine With Protestant Communion
The press speaker of the German bishops writing on dbk.de (April 19) has denied that the Vatican rejected the decision of the German bishops to give communion to Protestants.
According to him reports which say the opposite, are “false”.
The denial confirms that Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx will be meeting Pope Francis to discuss the matter.
The outcome of the meeting is predictable: Francis will create confusion allowing all parties to claim that he is on their side while accepting Protestant Communion.
Protestant Communion has been imposed in the "Catholic" Church in Germany for decades. A Catholic priest who would refuse to do this, would not be able to retain his position.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Maik Meid, CC BY-SA, #newsPkuvleqvdz
