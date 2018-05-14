German Bishop: „Gays Are Wanted By God“

Katholikentag

domradio.de

Picture: Ludger Schepers, © Pressestelle Bistum Essen, #newsMfephcbbem

“Gays are wanted by God“, the Essen Auxiliary Bishop Ludger Schepers claimed at thein Münster, Germany (May 11).According to, Schepers even asked that the Church has to “recognize her [alleged] history of guilt” in dealing with homosexuals.He said that Pope Francis has opened doors to "reconcile" the Church with the homosexuals.For the future, Schepers hopes that there will be liturgical ceremonies to bless [the mortal sin of] co-habitating homosexuals.