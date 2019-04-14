Berlin Archbishop Compares Greta Thunberg To Jesus Christ

Berlin Archbishop Heiner Koch has compared 16-year-old Greta Thunberg with Christ.Thunberg is the face of the Swedish “Fridays for Future” which encourage children to skip school in order to promote climate hysteria.Koch told the German State radio RBB (April 13) that Thunberg's campaign reminds him of Jesus' entrance in Jerusalem and that he considers Thunberg as a "true" prophet. He denied however that he wants to turn Thunberg into a "female messiah."Three members of the Norwegian parliament nominated Thunberg in March as a candidate for the controversial Nobel Peace Prize.