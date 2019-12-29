Müller Criticises Spadaro: “Who Takes Him Seriously Cannot Be Helped“

The Bergoglian pressure group attacking him is "not part of the papacy, but at most a burden on the Church," Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told Kath.net (December 23).“Who takes them seriously can no longer be helped.” He recalls that one of them said that in pastoral ministry 2+2 could be 5. Francis’ spin doctor, Father Antonio Spadaro tweeted this in January 2017.Müller explained that a good soccer coach [= Francis] knows that he cannot win the championship with his fans [= Francis group], but only with first-class professionals [e.g. Müller].Finally, Müller criticised “voluntarists" who interpret the revelation arbitrarily and refer directly to a "Holy Spirit", bypassing Christ and Catholic dogma.Francis himself is actually known for doing this.