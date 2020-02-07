American Bishop Calls German Confrere's Statement “Ridiculous and Heretical”

Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, published a Tweet (February 7) after Osnabrück Bishop Bode, Germany, had claimed that "Christ became a human being but not a man" (Kirchenbote.de, February 5).Bode was appointed by John Paul II. He is a known homosexualist and heretic who champions female ordination and married priesthood.Strickland tells him, “Bishop Bode, I respectfully call you as one bishop to another to return to the truth of the Deposit of Faith for your salvation and for the good of the Church."The bishop stresses that Bode's statement about Christ "is ridiculous and heretical," and adds, "I cannot stand by in silence.”