American Bishop Calls German Confrere's Statement “Ridiculous and Heretical”

Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, published a Tweet (February 7) after Osnabrück Bishop Bode, Germany, had claimed that "Christ became a human being but not a man" (Kirchenbote.de, February 5).
Bode was appointed by John Paul II. He is a known homosexualist and heretic who champions female ordination and married priesthood.
Strickland tells him, “Bishop Bode, I respectfully call you as one bishop to another to return to the truth of the Deposit of Faith for your salvation and for the good of the Church."
The bishop stresses that Bode's statement about Christ "is ridiculous and heretical," and adds, "I cannot stand by in silence.”
Thank you, Bishop Strickland, for your courage, and your clarity!
God Bless youl
Gerald Murray: "A human being is either a man(male)or a woman (female). To deny that Jesus became a man (male) is heretical. The German Synodal Way is a fraudulent usurpation of the Church's teaching authority as this comment shows. Shut it down. "
Every heresy is a truth taught out of proportion.
He's trying to dehumanize Christ by turning him into an abstraction.