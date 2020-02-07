Alleged Vatican Spymaster: “I Am A Freemason And So Is the Pope”

Yofre's information is not reliable.

The Argentinian TV Channel 26 asked the Buenos Aires writer and politician Juan Bautista “Tata” Yofre, 73, in November 2017 about “Argentina's unpresentables" surrounding Francis.Originally a journalist, Yofre was from 1989 to 1990 the head of his country's intelligence agency, then ambassador in Panama and Portugal and finally state secretary.In a video (below), highlighted by the sedevacantist FromRome.info (February 5), Yofre refers to a phone call between “Yussuf" and "Karim,” intercepted during an investigation over influences from Iran.Yofre says that he "listened" to information about this on LaNación.com.ar but that it later disappeared.Yussuf tells Karim about his meeting in Argentina with an unnamed Vatican Chief of Intelligence, although the Vatican doesn't have such an officer whom Yofre says to have known personally.According to Yofre, the officer told Yussuf that "I am a mason, and so is the Pope.”