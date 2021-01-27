Francis' Media: Mutual Frustration

The Vatican's Dicastery for Communication may experience a shakeup shortly, CatholicNewsAgency.com reports (January 25).
The department handles all Vatican media. Francis was allegedly unhappy with the poor Vatican’s coverage of his latest slate of interviews.
The frustration is mutual: A recent memo in the dicastery instructed coworkers not to report on interviews, Francis had organised behind the back of his official media team.
The name popping up frequently as possible new head of the dicastery is Father Marco Pozza, 40, one of Francis' pretty boys.
Pozza is a media personality to whom Francis already gave several verbose TV interviews which were moderately successful.
