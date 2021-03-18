Israel: Electronic bracelets for those coming from abroad prompt concerns. The Israeli government's proposal to introduce electronic bracelets to ensure people self-isolate on returning from abroad … More

The Israeli government's proposal to introduce electronic bracelets to ensure people self-isolate on returning from abroad has prompted debates and mixed reaction from citizens. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have already passed a law granting authorities access to the personal data of unvaccinated people.



Israeli lawmakers have



The law says that Israelis returning to the country who have not had a vaccine can isolate at home so long as they accept a ‘freedom bracelet’, a GPS device that will track their every movement to ensure they do not break quarantine rules.



Anyone who hasn’t had a shot, or already had coronavirus and subsequently twice tested negative, and does not accept the tracking bracelet will be forced to undergo quarantine in a military manned facility.



The devices were recently trialled on citizens returning through Ben Gurion Airport close to Tel Aviv.



The device, which looks like a smart watch is being produced by a company called SuperCom, which has previously worked with governments of several countries on systems to track and monitor prisoners.



