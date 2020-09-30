The Great Reset: Three Enlightening Examples - Miles Christi - 30/09/2020
Here is a link to three very short videos (5 minutes in total) that help to understand what is happening in the world since the beginning of the year, in which there is no doubt in qualifying as a World Coup under the pretext of "health crisis ". The first is a message from the very Masonic British crown, the second from the World Economic Forum and the third from the United Nations.
The message transmitted is always the same: on the occasion of this Covid-19 "pandemic", the time has come to effect a great global change with a view to implementing a New World Order - sanitary, economic and ecological, pending unification effective policy-, which the enlightened demiurges who conceived and unleashed it call the "great reset."
What I am saying is not conspiracyism or fanciful speculations from an exalted mind. They are simply facts. Public documents within the reach of any neighbor's child. And it turns out that it is the very spokesmen for the elite criminal World Cup who announce it in broad daylight, with an arrogance and cynicism that is foolproof. They have decided that the world can no longer remain what it used to be, that it must be radically modified, and that whoever likes it is fine, and whoever doesn't, too.
That for something they are the ones who have billions of dollars in their respective bank accounts, with which they finance all the international organizations, NGOs, "national" governments and the press of the planet, which constitute an iron chain of command. at your service.
Meanwhile, we continue to be locked up in our homes for months, without work, without school, without medical attention, without social or family ties, wearing a damn muzzle - a sadistic and degrading symbol of submission and humiliation - that prevents us from breathing and speak normally, in addition to becoming unrecognizable, becoming anonymous beings, a sort of impersonal robots, devoid of a smile and the indispensable gestures that are required to be able to express ourselves and communicate with our peers in a warm and human way...
The Pandemic is a Portal, a Future where the Global Goals are achieved
An immense cobweb, woven with patience and method, and by dint of billions of dollars, takes nations and peoples prisoner. A fetid and perverse transhumanism, with a will to supremacy and the artificial construction of a counternatural "New World Order".
The Great Reset: Three Enlightening Examples
