Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
29
Lisi Sterndorfer
3
26 minutes ago
Following Vatican II?
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Jungerheld
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
22 minutes ago
Did he say this?
Eva
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
20 minutes ago
Here:
Francis: Who Doesn't Follow Vatican II Is Outside The Church - Except the Modernists
Pope Innocent lll
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
3 minutes ago
I think he did.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up