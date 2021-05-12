Revealing: Vatican Speaks the Language of the Abortionists

Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the feckless Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith uses in his May 7 letter to the US Bishops in which he insinuates that abortion politicians should receive Communion, the deceptive term “pro-choice.”
"Pro choice" insinuates that murdering a little human being in the womb of the mother is an "option." This is the first time that the Vatican uses this deceptive expression which was made up in order to hide the fact that abortion kills a beating heart.
Ladaria uses the term repeatedly, referring twice to “pro-choice politicians” and then to a “pro-choice legislation,” and a “pro-choice position,” which proves that the use of the term was no accident.
Even the Second Vatican Council called abortion not a "choice" but a "abominable crime." Francis' Vatican, is afraid to touch abortion because it is a holy cow of the oligarchs.
Picture: Luis Ladaria © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsMjanmqihfw
Clicks42
- Report
Social networks