New York Archdiocese: Francis Made "Serious Mistake"

Francis' endorsement of homosex unions is “contrary to Church teaching,” Ed Mechmann, the Director of Public Policy of New York Archdiocese, clarified on ArchNY.org.
As did Gloria.tv and others, he refers to 2003 Ratzinger’s document against homosex unions, and confirms that Francis made "a serious mistake" and said something that was "incorrect."
His conclusion, "We have to recognise that the Holy Father has plainly erred." Mechmann asked Francis not to "change" the teaching on homosex unions and said that Francis “can’t do that, and he has himself repeatedly upheld the teaching", including in Amoris Laetitia.
Further, nobody, not even a pope, can "change" what is a fact as Ratzinger points out in the 2003 document. In order to be nice, Mechmann claims that this was “a mistake by a man of good intentions but who just got it wrong.”
