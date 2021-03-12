Two Independent Catholic Groups Call Vatican To REPENTANCE

Two groups of renowned people have independently published a statement against abortion-tainted Covid-19 vaccines.
88 Catholic women from 25 countries issued a March 8 letter stressing the cruelty of abortion and protesting the ongoing commercialisation of the child’s body.
Church statements approving the vaccines rely on “an incomplete assessment of the science of vaccination and immunology,” the statement says. It is signed by doctors, nurses, bioethics experts, religious sisters and pro-life activists, among them John Paul II’s personal friend Wanda Półtawska, 100, and three former members of the Pontifical Academy for Life.
A second statement of Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland, Texas, and several academics can be signed online,
“Even if, as a matter of general principles, it is not always morally illicit to use such abortion-tainted vaccines temporarily, in extreme necessity, and even then under strenuous protest, the use of such vaccines must never be advanced as mandatory, or as a universal duty,” the statement says.
It is predictable that these meritorious statements will be simply ignored since they contradict the narrative established by the ones in power..
#newsDgenpmiatx
Clicks56
- Report
Social networks