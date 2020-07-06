The Bavarian Seer Alois Irlmaier Predicted Black Lives Matter The prophecies of Alois Irlmaier who died in 1959, are being fulfilled in our time, the user Robert Belarmin writes on Gloria.tv. Accordi… More

The Bavarian Seer Alois Irlmaier Predicted Black Lives Matter



The prophecies of Alois Irlmaier who died in 1959, are being fulfilled in our time, the user Robert Belarmin writes on Gloria.tv. According to him, one of Irlmaier's prophecies that is being fulfilled in our time was allegedly published in the Austrian daily "Wiener Kurier" in 1945. The text says, “America will assassinate their own presidents. The blacks who have been in the dust for so long, will get the power. “Over there” – meaning: in America – “immorality and crime will be called originality.” Irlmaier adds, “I see the skyscrapers imploding. America will wage war in the East all the time and never win again. God has turned his back.”



President Putin Mocks U.S. Embassy for Flying Homosex Flag



Vladimir Putin said the U.S. embassy's move to raise the homosex pride flag "revealed something about the people that work there." He added that – quote - “it’s no big deal though. We have spoken about this many times, and our position is clear." Putin stressed that Russias has a law banning the propagation of homosexuality among minors. He explained: “Let people grow up, become adults and then decide their own destinies."



After Twelve Weeks



“I've been to confession and Holy Communion for the first time in 12 weeks,” the English Deacon Nick Donnelly wrote on Twitter. Quote, “I was so deeply moved to receive Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament. I must admit it brought tears to my eyes.” “I prayed many times, "I've missed you so much!" Donnelly concludes, “This is why Catholics die for the Blessed Sacrament.”



Suspicious Financial Activities



In 2019, the Financial Information Authority of the Vatican (AIF) informed the Prosecutors Office 15 times about suspicious financial activities in accounts connected with the Vatican Bank. Most of the cases didn’t regard the Vatican but foreign countries. Last year, the number of those working for AIF went from six to twelve.