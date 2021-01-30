Clicks39
Twitter: CatholicWorldReport is “Hateful” For Calling a Man a Man

Twitter.com suspended the account of CatholicWorldReport.com on January 24 for “hateful conduct.”

CatholicWorldReport had tweeted the following January 19 CNA news brief:

"Biden plans to nominate Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man identifying as a transgender woman who has served as Pennsylvania's health secretary since 2017, to be HHS Assistant Secretary for Health."

CatholicWorldReport’s Carl Olson wrote that Twitter's focus was Levine’s description as 'a biological man identifying as a transgender woman’.”

An appeal against the decision was denied. CatholicWorldReport is a publication of Ignatius Press, founded by Jesuit Father Joseph Fessio.

Picture: Rachel Levine

