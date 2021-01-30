Twitter: CatholicWorldReport is “Hateful” For Calling a Man a Man

"Biden plans to nominate Dr. Rachel Levine, a biological man identifying as a transgender woman who has served as Pennsylvania's health secretary since 2017, to be HHS Assistant Secretary for Health."

Twitter.com suspended the account of CatholicWorldReport.com on January 24 for “hateful conduct.”CatholicWorldReport had tweeted the following January 19 CNA news brief:CatholicWorldReport’s Carl Olson wrote that Twitter's focus was Levine’s description as 'a biological man identifying as a transgender woman’.”An appeal against the decision was denied. CatholicWorldReport is a publication of Ignatius Press, founded by Jesuit Father Joseph Fessio.